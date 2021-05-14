POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US fuel giant pays hackers ransom of $5M to restore network | Money Talks
04:36
BizTech
US fuel giant pays hackers ransom of $5M to restore network | Money Talks
The US East Coast's largest supplier of fuel, Colonial Pipeline is finally resuming operations after a cyberattack forced its closure, last Friday. But the company's had to pay five million dollars in ransom and as Yunus Paksoy reports, the shutdown of fuel supplies has taken an even larger toll on the economy. Earlier this week, we spoke to cybersecurity analyst Eddy Willems. He says ransomware attacks against companies are on the rise and that employees need special training to guard against them. #ColonialPipeline #Ransomware #FuelShortage
May 14, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?