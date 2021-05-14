BizTech Share

US fuel giant pays hackers ransom of $5M to restore network | Money Talks

The US East Coast's largest supplier of fuel, Colonial Pipeline is finally resuming operations after a cyberattack forced its closure, last Friday. But the company's had to pay five million dollars in ransom and as Yunus Paksoy reports, the shutdown of fuel supplies has taken an even larger toll on the economy. Earlier this week, we spoke to cybersecurity analyst Eddy Willems. He says ransomware attacks against companies are on the rise and that employees need special training to guard against them. #ColonialPipeline #Ransomware #FuelShortage