Billionaire Elon Musk doubles down on meme token dogecoin | Money Talks
Billionaire Elon Musk has taken cryptocurrency investors on another wild ride this week. He sent bitcoin prices into free fall by announcing Tesla would no longer accept the token as payment. Before that, he pulled the rug out from underneath dogecoin by poking fun at it on a late-night TV show. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, Musk remains a big believer in cryptocurrency. #ElonMusk #Dogecoin #CryptoCurrencyTrading
May 14, 2021
