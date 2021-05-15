POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New York's movie theatres reopen at 33% audience capacity | Money Talks
03:19
BizTech
New York City’s movie theatres got the green light to reopen in early March, but some cinemas still haven’t turned their popcorn machines back on. With limited audiences and the growth of on-demand streaming, many are struggling to turn a profit. What will it take to return one of America’s largest movie markets to its glory days? Kyoko Gasha takes a closer look at some of the challenges the city’s film industry is facing. #NewYork #MovieTheatres #Pandemic
May 15, 2021
