Biden administration refuses to condemn Israel’s bombardment of Gaza
06:25
World
The Biden administration is still refusing to condemn Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. The White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Washington does not consider Israel’s response a significant over reaction to Palestinian rocket attacks. Nizar Farsakh, lecturer of International Affairs at George Washington University and former advisor to President Mahmoud Abbas weighs in. #Biden #Gaza
May 17, 2021
