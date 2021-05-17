POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Boris Johnson: The Teflon PM?
Boris Johnson’s no Mafiosi, but you could call him the Teflon PM. His critics have thrown dirt at him for years but nothing has impeded his rise to the top. He faces three inquiries into who paid for his flat to be refurbished, but judging by the elections last week, much of the British public either don’t care OR are prepared to forgive him so long as the Coronavirus vaccines keep coming, the death rates keep falling, and everyone gets to go on a much needed summer holiday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE: https://youtu.be/W-Z3OXXzUr0
May 17, 2021
