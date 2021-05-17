World Share

Why did Bill Gates meet Jeffrey Epstein AFTER he was convicted? Pushed Melinda to divorce?

Why did Bill Gates meet Jeffrey Epstein after he was convicted of sex offences? And did their numerous meetings prove to be the final straw for Melinda? After 27 years of marriage Bill and Melinda are divorcing. Melinda will become the second richest woman in the world. In this programme we hear Bill Gates explaining why he met Epstein - it was all in a good cause he says but admits mistake. We also hear from a top Hollywood divorce lawyer about who gets what and if the Epstein rumours make sense as revealed by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times. Another lawyer in New York talks about Ghislaine Maxwell possibly ‘flipping’ and telling what she knows.