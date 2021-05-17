POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Demand for pet sitters grows as Americans return to work | Money Talks
03:25
BizTech
Demand for pet sitters grows as Americans return to work | Money Talks
They say a dog is man's best friend. That certainly may have been true this past year of COVID-19, with many homebound Americans adopting furry friends. Morgan Stanley estimates that pet ownership growth more than tripled during the pandemic. But what happens to these faithful companions as owners resume their social lives outside the home and begin to return to the office? Apps for booking dog walkers and sitters are seeing an uptick in demand. Fred Katayama has more. #PetOwners #DogWalking #Pandemic
May 17, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?