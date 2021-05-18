World Share

Israel Continues Deadly Attacks on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that the military strikes on Gaza will continue until there is “complete quiet”. As the US blocked a third UN statement condemning the violence and calling for a ceasefire, Israel ramped up its attacks that have so far killed more than 200 Palestinians, injured over 1,400 and left more than 52,000 displaced. Guests: Oguz Celikkol Former Turkish Ambassador to Israel Nour Odeh Former Spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority CJ Werleman Journalist and Author