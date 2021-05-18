POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestinians Continue To See a Weak International Response
26:30
World
Palestinians Continue To See a Weak International Response
Israel’s attack on Gaza is now the deadliest its people have faced under blockade. Netanyahu vows to continue until Hamas’ entire military infrastructure is destroyed but civilians, yet again, are paying the price with their life. Guests: Hanan Ashrawi Member of the Palestinian Legislative Council and Former PLO Executive Ali Abunimah Co-founder of The Electronic Intifada Daniel Seidemann Director of Terrestrial Jerusalem
May 18, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?