Cryptocurrency prices plunge over Tesla rebuke | Money Talks

Prices of bitcoin, ethereum and many other cryptocurrencies collapsed on Monday, wiping-out hundreds of billions of dollars in investments. The sell-off followed Tesla's announcement that it will stop accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars, due to environmental concerns over crypto mining. But many investors are accusing the company's founder, Elon Musk of market manipulation and some are responding by dumping Tesla shares. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Jeffrey Tucker joined us from Austin, Texas. He's a cryptocurrency analyst and the author of Bit by Bit. He's also a columnist for Real ClearMarkets. #Cryptocurrency #Tesla #Etherium #Doge #Bitcoin