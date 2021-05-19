World Share

Will Israel Be Held Accountable?

There has been little but international condemnation from the international community, yet again, as Israel continues its assault on Gaza. In a statement on Wednesday May 19, UNRWA said it did not receive approval for critical access to Gaza for essential humanitarian aid. So, who will come to the defence of Gaza’s families? And will Israel be held to account? Guests: Omar Baddar National Policy Council Member at the Arab American Institute Azzam Tamimi Political Analyst and Writer Giorgio Cafiero The Founder and CEO of Gulf State Analytics