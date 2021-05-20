BizTech Share

US prosecutors open criminal probe into Trump's finances | Money Talks

Prosecutors in New York have opened a criminal investigation into Donald Trump's real estate empire. The former president says the business dealings being scrutinised were all above board. But the case still raises the unprecedented prospect of a US leader going on trial, and possibly facing jail time. Paolo Montecillo reports. We spoke to Scott Lucas in Birmingham in the UK. He's a professor of international politics at the University of Birmingham. #USprosecutors #DonaldTrump #CriminalInvestigation