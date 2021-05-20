POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon's water pollution causing irrevocable damage | Money Talks
Lebanon's water pollution causing irrevocable damage | Money Talks
When thousands of dead fish washed up on the shores of Lebanon's largest reservoir last month, it was a reminder of the high levels of pollution in the country's water sources and supplies. Lebanon is one of the more water-rich countries in the Middle East, but the government still struggles to supply citizens with tap water 24 hours a day, let alone ensure that water is drinkable. Imogen Kimber reports from the Litani River. #Lebanon #WaterCrisis #Pollution
May 20, 2021
