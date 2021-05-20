BizTech Share

US cruise liners back in open water under strict regulations | Money Talks

Cruising is a popular pastime, particularly for North Americans. The trade group, Cruise Lines International Association had expected more than 32 million people to set sail in 2020, up from 29.7 million in the previous year. But the industry ran aground in March of last year, as ships made headlines for COVID-19 outbreaks early in the pandemic. The standstill has dealt a significant financial blow to operators, who've been pushing to restart voyages from US ports. Kyoko Gasha has more on the economic impact of the shutdown and what it will take to get cruise ships back onto open water. #USCruiseLiners #Pandemic #TravelRestrictions