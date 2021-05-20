POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US cruise liners back in open water under strict regulations | Money Talks
03:49
BizTech
US cruise liners back in open water under strict regulations | Money Talks
Cruising is a popular pastime, particularly for North Americans. The trade group, Cruise Lines International Association had expected more than 32 million people to set sail in 2020, up from 29.7 million in the previous year. But the industry ran aground in March of last year, as ships made headlines for COVID-19 outbreaks early in the pandemic. The standstill has dealt a significant financial blow to operators, who've been pushing to restart voyages from US ports. Kyoko Gasha has more on the economic impact of the shutdown and what it will take to get cruise ships back onto open water. #USCruiseLiners #Pandemic #TravelRestrictions
May 20, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?