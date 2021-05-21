EU countries to reopen borders for fully vaccinated tourists | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
BizTech
While India battles its second wave of COVID-19, life is slowly returning to normal in Europe. EU countries are planning to relax COVID-19 travel restrictions for international visitors. It could reopen doors to tourists who are fully vaccinated with an EU-approved jab. The announcement is driving the region's equity markets higher, as investors expect a boost in demand for travel, hospitality and other sectors. On Thursday, Gemany's DAX gained more than one percent while the CAC in Paris rose 0.8 percent. Mehmet Solmaz reports on the companies hoping to cash in on tourist arrivals. Bruno Verstraete is a partner and chief economist at Lakefield Partners AG. He joined us from Zurich. #VaccinationPassport #EUcountries #Coronavirus
May 21, 2021
