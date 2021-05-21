POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
IOM: Over 54,000 people displaced from Mozambique’s Palma since March
05:04
World
IOM: Over 54,000 people displaced from Mozambique’s Palma since March
The International Organization for Migration says an increasing number of internally displaced people from Palma in northern Mozambique are seeking refuge in neighbouring towns and even across the border. More than 52, 000 people have fled Palma since March, and nearly half of them are children. Francesca Fontanini, spokesperson for the UN Refugee Agency in Mozambique has more. #Mozambique
May 21, 2021
