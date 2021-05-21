Focal Point: Ignited - Palestine on the Line

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestine is under fire. This time, it’s sparked by an ongoing court case surrounding the forced eviction of Palestinian families from their neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem. Israel wants to turn the area into a Jewish settlement. It’s a pattern that has repeated over the years. The protests spread all across Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. What followed was a heavy bombardment on besieged Gaza. And for Gazans, yet another round of suffering
May 21, 2021
