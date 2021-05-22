POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rallies held across the world in support of Palestine
Celebrations over the ceasfire between Israel and Hamas not only broke out in Gaza. Across the globe people took to the streets in support of the Palestinian cause. Those celebrating are also demanding the UN and the international community take measures to stop Israel from repeating its strong-arm tactics. Shoaib Hasan has this report. Executive Producer: Özgür Tomakin #Ceasefire #Israel #Palestin
May 22, 2021
