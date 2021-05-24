POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish company to triple Kajaki Dam's generating capacity | Money Talks
Turkish company to triple Kajaki Dam's generating capacity | Money Talks
In the heart of Taliban-controlled territory lies one of Afghanistan's most important hydroelectric dams. As part of an extraordinary compromise, the government runs the dam while allowing insurgents surrounding it to charge locals for power. A Turkish construction firm is working to triple the capacity of the dam, but the project comes with significant risks, as TRT World's Sara Firth reports. #TurkeyConstruction #PowerGeneration #KajakiDam
May 24, 2021
