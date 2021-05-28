POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
KREMLIN CONUNDRUM: The EU’s Russia Problem
25:50
World
KREMLIN CONUNDRUM: The EU’s Russia Problem
There have been warnings of a new Cold War between Russia and the European Union with neither side seemingly willing to discuss how to end a succession of disagreements. There are sanctions and travel bans. Diplomats from both sides have been expelled. So what will it mean if matters don't improve? GUESTS: Tony van der Togt Research Fellow at the Clingendael Institute LOCATION: THE HAGUE, THE NETHERLANDS Alena Kudzko Director of GLOBSEC LOCATION: BRATISLAVA Samuel Ramani Lecturer at the University of Oxford LOCATION: OXFORD, UK
May 28, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?