Activists await reforms a year after murder of George Floyd | Money Talks
08:22
BizTech
Activists await reforms a year after murder of George Floyd | Money Talks
The murder of George Floyd was a catalyst for global calls for racial equity and police reform, especially in the U-S. One year on, and activists are still waiting for major legislation to be passed. Corporations are also under increased pressure to spend more on projects that uplift African Americans and other minority groups facing discrimination. Paolo Montecillo reports. We spoke to Eugene Puryear in New York. He's an activist and national organiser of the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism Coalition, ANSWER. #GeorgeFloyd #RacialEquity #USminorityGroups
May 26, 2021
