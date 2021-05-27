POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands flee as tremors rock Goma after volcanic eruption | Money Talks
09:23
BizTech
Thousands flee as tremors rock Goma after volcanic eruption | Money Talks
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the Democratic Republic of Congo after a volcanic eruption killed at least 32 people and left thousands homeless. Crucial infrastructure has been damaged, disrupting aid deliveries to one of the most food-insecure places in Africa. As Floyd Cush reports, thousands of Congolese continue to flee as tremors rock the area. Chris Ocamringa gave us the latest from from Kinshasa... #DRCVolcano #Goma #HumanitarianCrisis
May 27, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?