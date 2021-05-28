World Share

UN Human Rights Council agrees to probe violations in Gaza

The UN Human Rights Council has voted to launch wide-ranging investigations into the recent conflict in Gaza. One senior official told a meeting of the council that in her assessment war crimes may well have been committed during Israel’s 11-day aerial bombardment of civilians in Gaza. We ask Toby Cadman, an international human rights lawyer, whether war crimes have been committed there. #Gaza #Israel #UNrightscouncil