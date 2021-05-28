World Share

Turkey’s Rapprochement With Saudi Arabia and Egypt

Turkey’s relations with the Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the two power houses in the Middle East, have been anything but cordial over the past few years. But now there seems to be an effort to mend the ties. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Saudi Arabia earlier in May in an effort to ease tensions between the two countries. Everything was discussed - from trade relationship to Israel's recent bombing of Gaza. A Turkish delegation also recently visited Cairo, where both sides voiced support for Libya's new interim government. So what do closer Turkish ties with Saudi and Egypt mean for the peace and stability of the region? Guest: Mustafa Aydin Rector of Kadir Has University