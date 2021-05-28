BizTech Share

Friends stars return for reunion show 17 years after finale | Money Talks

It's one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, and after a long break, the cast of Friends is back together for a hotly anticipated reunion special. It finished almost two decades ago, but the series is still a huge earner, raking in millions for each of its stars and billions for studio Warner Bros. And as Floyd Cush reports, it's a key asset in the war for streaming subscriptions. #HBOMax #Friends #TelevisionSitcom