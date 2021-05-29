POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Porto ready for the all-English Champions League final
02:34
World
Porto ready for the all-English Champions League final
The UEFA Champions League final is almost here. Chelsea and Manchester City will go head to head in Europe’s most important club game. For the first time since the pandemic began, fans will be back inside the stadium for a Champions League final. English fans are slowly pouring into Porto for the long awaited clash between two Premier League heavyweights. And for some fans in Portugal, the game can't come soon enough. TRT World Sports Correspondent Lance Santos reports from Porto. #ChampionsLeague
May 29, 2021
