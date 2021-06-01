BizTech Share

Strikes destroy Gaza's farmland, agricultural infrastructure | Money Talks

Every man, woman and child in Gaza has been affected by the latest escalation in conflict which was the most destructive since the war in 2014. Hundreds of people lost their lives, their businesses, and much of the agricultural land where thousands of families live and work. Now, as they begin to rebuild, residents are coming to terms with the devastating long-term effects of the Israeli siege. Nizar Sadawi reports. #Gaza #AgriculturalInfrastructure #IsraelSiege