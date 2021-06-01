BizTech Share

Pandemic-driven buying boom causes congestion at US ports | Money Talks

Supply chains around the world are struggling to keep pace with demand. Ports are handling unprecedented volumes due to the uptick in e-commerce and rebound in manufacturing after coronavirus-related closures. The Port of New York and New Jersey, the third-busiest in the US, recently welcomed a gargantuan container ship. Fred Katayama takes a closer look at how the harbour is managing this rising tide of imports and the implications for the shipping industry. For more on this, Chief Shipping Analyst at BIMCO - Peter Sand joined us from Copenhagen in Denmark. #ShippingPorts #OnlineSales #Pandemic