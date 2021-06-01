BizTech Share

Australian farmers lose millions as mouse plague hits crops | Money Talks

Rural Australia has suffered through drought, fires and floods in the past few years. And just when farmers had managed to catch a break with good weather conditions, disaster has struck again. A mice plague of epic proportions is causing millions of dollars in damage, and a warning, the pictures in this story may be distressing. Floyd Cush reports. #AustralianFarmers #MousePlague #Crops