02:25
BizTech
Australian farmers lose millions as mouse plague hits crops | Money Talks
Rural Australia has suffered through drought, fires and floods in the past few years. And just when farmers had managed to catch a break with good weather conditions, disaster has struck again. A mice plague of epic proportions is causing millions of dollars in damage, and a warning, the pictures in this story may be distressing. Floyd Cush reports. #AustralianFarmers #MousePlague #Crops
June 1, 2021
