DEFENDING EUROPE: Is NATO still enough?
Strange as it may seem given many of the headlines, we’re told we are living in the most peaceful time in human history. So why would eastern European countries want more foreign troops in their country? The danger they say is Russia and they want a beefed up NATO. Guests: Radu Albu Comanescu Faculty of European Studies at Babes Bolyai University Elisabeth Braw Resident Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Jamie Shea Former Deputy Assistant Secretary General of NATO Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
June 2, 2021
