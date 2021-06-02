OPEC and its allies agree to ramp up oil output | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The lifting of lockdowns and government stimulus spending in many major economies is encouraging oil producers to ramp-up output. In a meeting on Tuesday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their partners decided to ease supply cuts put in place at the height of the pandemic last year. The decision comes even as some economies are facing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Mobin Nasir reports. We spoke to Jonathan Lamb in London. He's a senior oil and gas analyst at Wood and Company. #OilPrice #OPEC #BrentCrudeOutput
June 2, 2021
