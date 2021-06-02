POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
COVID-19 pandemic worsens conditions for India's poorest | Money Talks
06:19
BizTech
COVID-19 pandemic worsens conditions for India's poorest | Money Talks
India's economy grew 1.6-percent in the first three months of the year compared with the previous quarter, but there are fears those gains could be wiped-out as a deadly second wave of COVID-19 infections continues to rage. Those at a higher risk include at least 400-million people who, according to UN estimates, live under the poverty line. Dominic Brian Omondi looks at how they're trying to survive during the pandemic. For more on this, we spoke to business strategy specialist, Harish Bijoor, who joined us now from Bengaluru in India. #IndiaPoverty #Pandemic #IndiaEconomy
June 2, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?