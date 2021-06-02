BizTech Share

Sri Lanka faces environmental catastrophe from ship fire | Money Talks

After 13 days, the Sri Lankan Navy has finally extinguished a fire that engulfed a cargo ship off the coast of Colombo. The hazardous materials on board spilled into the sea, causing one of the worst environmental disasters in the nation's history. And authorities haven't even completed their full assessment of the damage. Paolo Montecillo has more. #SriLanka #ShipFire #PlasticPollution