UK pet care industry surges as Brits adopt during lockdowns | Money Talks

The UK has always been a nation of dog lovers but the lockdowns of the past 15 months have taken that love to a whole new level. More time at home has meant more people adopting pets. And it's meant the number of services to cater for our four-legged friends has grown too. Matt Gooderick reports from London, where dogs can now look forward to the five-star treatment. #UKpetcare #PamperedPets #DogLovers
June 2, 2021
