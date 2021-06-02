POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can the Israeli opposition join forces to dethrone Netanyahu before midnight deadline?
05:07
World
Can the Israeli opposition join forces to dethrone Netanyahu before midnight deadline?
The deadline to form a government is almost up. If the opposition is unable to form a coalition, Israelis could go back to the polls for a fifth time in two years. If they succeed, the change of government could mark a new political era. Neri Zilber, journalist and adjunct fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, discusses whether the opposition parties will agree to form a coalition. #IsraelCoalition
June 2, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?