UK start-up designs healthy meal kits for weight watchers | Money Talks
02:53
BizTech
UK start-up designs healthy meal kits for weight watchers | Money Talks
The research is in: Lockdowns have made us larger. Increased screen time and working from home has made people more sedentary. And in the UK there are concerns that this could increase health inequalities. It's bad news for general health and welfare, but it's tipped the scales in favour of businesses in the weight-loss market. Natalie Powell reports. #FitMenus #WeightWatchers #FoodDeliveries
June 4, 2021
