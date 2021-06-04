POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Meat prices rise after cyberattack shuts down JBS operations | Money Talks
06:54
BizTech
Meat prices rise after cyberattack shuts down JBS operations | Money Talks
Beef prices are spiking in the US and Australia after a cyberattack on the world's largest meat producer forced its operations in both countries to shut down. JBS blames Russian hackers for the weekend attack. While the Kremlin has pleaded ignorance, it's under increased pressure to crack down on cyber criminals operating out of the country. Mobin Nasir reports. TRT World Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir unpacked the story. #MeatPrices #CyberAttack #JBS
June 4, 2021
