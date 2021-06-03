World Share

Israeli Opposition Agree to Form Government and Oust Netanyahu

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has informed the country’s president that a coalition of eight parties from across the political divide have agreed to form a government and bring an end to Netanyahu’s 12-year grip on power. The role of prime minister would rotate between Lapid and Naftali Bennett – a far-right politician and multi-millionaire. Can the coalition government secure parliamentary approval? And what would this new government mean for Israel? Guests: Yossi Beilin Former Israeli Minister of Justice and a Participant in the Oslo Peace Accords Mairav Zonszein Journalist and Senior Israel-Palestine Analyst at the International Crisis Group Sami Abu Shehadeh Leader of the Balad Party in the Joint List