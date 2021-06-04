BizTech Share

Gazans pay the price of rebuilding Israel's destruction | Money Talks

Meanwhile, some economists have warned that Israel's bombardment of Gaza last month could hurt Israel's economic recovery from the pandemic. But the situation in Gaza is much worse. Officials haven't yet finished their damage assessment, but they've put an initial price tag of at least half-a- billion dollars for the cost of rebuilding. Beit Hanoun was one of the hardest hit areas and residents will find it difficult to rebuild. Nizar Sadawi reports.