Erdogan To Meet Biden, Mitsotakis in Brussels
12:42
World
The upcoming NATO summit in mid-June is where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold separate meetings with US President Joe Biden and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. But with Turkey’s relations with the two countries strained, will the meetings result in a way forward? Guests: Hakan Akbas Senior Adviser at Albright Stonebridge Group Luke Coffey Allison Center For Foreign Policy Studies Director
June 4, 2021
