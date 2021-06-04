POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Three Azerbaijanis killed by landmine in Kalbajar region
02:32
World
Three Azerbaijanis killed by landmine in Kalbajar region
Two journalists and a local officer have been killed in a landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar region. Their bus drove over a landmine which was laid during the region's occupation by Armenia. Azerbaijan's foreign ministry has called on Armenia to hand over maps locating areas where the mines were laid. Esmira Jafarova from the Center of Analysis of International Relations explains. #Kalbajarregion
June 4, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?