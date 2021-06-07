World Share

Burkina Faso declares three days of national mourning

#BurkinaFaso is facing a deepening security crisis, like many of its neighbours in the Sahel region. Over the weekend, gunmen carried out one of the area's deadliest attacks in recent memory in the northern part of the country. At least 160 people were killed and many of the victims were found in mass graves. As Usman Aliyu Uba reports, locals are worried the situation is going to deteriorate further.