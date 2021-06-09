POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One - Fawzia Koofi, Afghan Peace Negotiator
26:45
World
Afghan peace talks resume this week in Doha where representatives from the Afghan government and the Taliban will discuss, among other pressing issues, a de-escalation in violence. Fawzia Koofi is one of four Afghan women working to ensure that democratic institutions and the hard-won rights of women are preserved in any settlement. She joins TRT World to discuss the peace talks and the country's future.
June 9, 2021
