BizTech
800 members of crime global syndicates arrested in worldwide sting | Money Talks
Hundreds of people have been arrested across the world in what's being described as one of the biggest global operations against organised crime. It centred on an encrypted messaging app run by the FBI that gangsters were tricked into using. Sarah Morice reports. CEO of Cybhorus and a cybersecurity expert, Pierluigi Pagaini joined us from Napoli and explained how law enforcers used technology to apprehend gang members. #FBI #GlobalOperation #AN0M
June 9, 2021
