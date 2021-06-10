Global population projected to hit 10 billion by 2057 | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Fuelled by improved living conditions and healthcare, the world's population is expected to pass 10 billion by the year 2057. That's according to research by financial analysis website Finbold. For years, experts have warned that population growth is the main factor behind conflict, migration and environmental degradation. But advances in technology and healthcare mean standards of living are also improving. Stuart Gietel-Basten is a Professor of Social Science and Public Policy at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He says it's up to individuals to adapt their behaviour in order for the global population to grow in a sustainable way. #GlobalPopulation #LivingConditions #YouthBulge