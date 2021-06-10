POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Report: More than 393M children are unable to read at age 10
A UN report has found that at the start of 2020, almost 8.5 million more minors were engaged in child labour compared to 2016. Save the Children is urging global leaders to prioritise education spending to send children back to school safely. In a new report the organisation says girls in poorer countries missed 22% more days in school than boys. James Cox from Save the Children explains. #Childeducation
June 10, 2021
