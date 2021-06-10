POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
G7 leaders to call for fresh WHO probe into COVID-19 origin
05:11
World
G7 leaders to call for fresh WHO probe into COVID-19 origin
Leaders at the G7 summit will reportedly call for a new investigation by the World Health Organization into the origins of the coronavirus. The US intelligence services is already conducting a review of the pandemic's origins to find out whether the virus originated from human contact with an infected animal. Paul Hunter, epidemiologist and professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia weighs in on this probe. #COVIDorigins
June 10, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?