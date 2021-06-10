World Share

Belgian sniper on the loose - who is Jurgen Conings?

A manhunt has gripped Belgium over the past few weeks. The fugitive is Jurgen Conings, a heavily-armed 46 Year old army sniper who is described as far-right and believes the government is using the pandemic as a pretext to control and harm its citizens. In particular he singles out Belgium’s leading virologist - the controversial and provocative Marc Van Ranst - who is now under round the clock protection. While it’s easy to dismiss Conings as a lone-wolf conspiracy theorist - in actual fact, tens of thousands of Belgians have expressed their support for him online.