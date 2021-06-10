POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Govt under fire for neglecting severely ill child refugee
02:48
World
The plight of a three-year old girl who has spent nearly her whole life in an Australian offshore detention centre is galvanising opposition to a system international rights groups call cruel and inhumane. Tharnicaa Murugappan is being treated at a hospital in Perth, but she was only taken there two weeks after contracting a blood infection, which is believed to be linked to untreated pneumonia. Shoaib Hasan reports. #refugees
June 10, 2021
