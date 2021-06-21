Friends: The Reunion | Lebanon: A Paradise Lost | Kandinsky's Missing Painting

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
On this episode of Showcase; Friends: The Reunion 00:37 Ananya Bhattacharya, Associate Editor of India Today 01:15 David Hockney: The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020 06:51 Conversations with God: Jan Matejko’s Copernicus 10:07 Holy Street Art 13:10 Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser 17:07 Kandinsky's Missing Painting 19:51 Lebanon: A Paradise Lost 20:10 JR's Latest Art Installation in Paris 23:55 #Friends #DavidHockney #Lebanon
June 21, 2021
